Byers announced his retirement following the conclusion of the 2018-19 EIHL season.

In two seasons playing for the Manchester Storm, Byers racked up 125 points in 111 outings and led the club as the captain this season. The winger has been playing overseas since 2014-15 when he was with AHL Hershey. During the course of his career, the 33-year-old played in 14 NHL games for the Rangers and Blue Jackets, in which he recorded one goal and 60 PIM.