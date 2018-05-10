Pribyl signed with JC Sparta Praha of the Czech league on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The 25-year-old pivot missed the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign due to injuries, so he'll set his sights on staying healthy and revitalizing his career in his native Czech Republic next season.

