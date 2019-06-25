Dante Salituro: Won't be retained by team
Salituro will not receive a qualifying offer from Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Considering Salituro spent all of 2018-19 playing in the ECHL, so it's not surprising to see the Wild part ways with the center. If the 22-year-old does want to continue playing, he may need to make a move overseas, though the Allen Americans might be willing to re-sign him to an ECHL contract after he put up 22 goals and 39 helpers last year.
