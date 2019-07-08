Archibald signed a one-year, minor-league contract with AHL Toronto on Monday.

Since Archibald's deal isn't of the two-way variety, the Maple Leafs won't hold his rights, allowing any of the NHL's 31 teams to pick him up if a club deems him worthy of a promotion from the AHL. The 29-year-old split the 2018-19 campaign between the Senators and Canucks and their respective AHL affiliates at Belleville and Utica. He tallied 33 points in 51 AHL games and two points in 12 games at the NHL level.