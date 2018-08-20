Darryl Boyce: Joining front office
Boyce will take on a role with QMJHL Moncton as a member of the Hockey Operations team, ending his playing career.
Boyce -- who spent the previous two seasons playing in Germany -- logged 84 NHL games for the Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets. In those appearances -- the last of which came during the 2011-12 campaign -- the center tallied six goals and 12 helpers.
