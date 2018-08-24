David Desharnais: Switching KHL clubs
Desharnais is set to join Canadian coach Bob Hartley with Avangard Omsk for the 2018-19 campaign, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
Desharnais had signed with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, but the two sides agreed to terminate his deal. Unless he has a phenomenal season in Russia, it seems unlikely the center will make his way back to the NHL.
