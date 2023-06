Hrenak signed a two-year contract with Bili Tygri Liberec of the Czech league Thursday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Hrenak spent the bulk of 2022-23 with ECHL Greenville, posting a 2.82 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 43 games. With little chance to prove himself in the Kings' system, he'll head back to Europe. At 25 years old, he still has a chance to get on the radar of another NHL club at some point.