Leggio agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Wolfsburg Grizzlys (DEL) on Monday.

Leggio has spent the past three season playing in Germany with EHC Munchen and will now switch to the Grizzlys. The 34-year-old netminder spent some time with a handful of NHL organizations, but never made it out of the AHL and appears that his career will finish out abroad.