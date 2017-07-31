David Musil: Heading back to Czech Republic

Musil inked a one-year deal with HC Ocelari Trinec of the Czech league Monday, Patrick Willis of NHL.com reports.

Prior to heading to Canada to play in the WHL, Musil was a top prospect in the Czech Republic -- suiting up for the U18 and U20 national teams. Since his four appearances with Edmonton during the 2014-15 season, the blueliner has been unable to earn a call-up, instead spending his time exclusively in the AHL. Unless he can put together a stellar 2016-17 campaign, it seems unlikely the 24-year-old will be back on this side of the Atlantic Ocean any time soon.

