Pope did not receive a qualifying offer from the Canucks and will become a UFA on Friday.

Pope didn't see much playing time in 2019-20, recording eight points in nine games with ECHL Kalamazoo before he was traded from the Red Wings to the Canucks. With AHL Utica, he scored a single goal in 11 appearances. The 26-year-old Pope will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal in 2020-21.