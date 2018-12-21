David Toews: No longer playing
Toews hasn't played since the 2012-13 campaign with ECHL Utah and Idaho.
Toews -- who was selected in the third round of the 2008 NHL Draft -- never made it into an NHL game, spending the bulk of his career in the ECHL and seeing just two games worth of action in the AHL.
