Ullstrom was designated for waivers by the Coyotes on Thursday, TSN reports.

Considering Ullstrom was already in the minors and didn't need to clear waivers, it would appear the winger has been waived for the purpose of terminating his contract -- although the team has not provided any details regarding his status. It's possible the Swede decided not to report to AHL Tucson and instead will return to Europe where he played the last five years.