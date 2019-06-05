David Ullstrom: Signs with KHL club
Ullstrom has agreed to terms on a contract with Dinamo Riga of the KHL.
Ullstrom spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign in the AHL, notching 10 goals and 23 points in 29 contests with Tucson. The 30-year-old forward hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2012-13, and will almost certainly spend the rest of his professional playing career overseas.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...