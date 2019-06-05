Ullstrom has agreed to terms on a contract with Dinamo Riga of the KHL.

Ullstrom spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign in the AHL, notching 10 goals and 23 points in 29 contests with Tucson. The 30-year-old forward hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2012-13, and will almost certainly spend the rest of his professional playing career overseas.