Warsofsky has signed a contract with ERC Ingolstadt of the DEL.

Warsofsky spent the entirety of the 2020-21 season in the minors, racking up 19 points through 22 games with AHL Chicago. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 31-year-old blueliner spend the rest of his playing career overseas. If that ends up coming to fruition, Warsofsky will finish his NHL career having totaled 11 points through 55 appearances split between the Bruins, Penguins, Devils and Avalanche.