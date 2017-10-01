Play

David Warsofsky: Waived by Avalanche

Warsofsky was waived Sunday by the Avalanche, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Warsofsky signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Avalanche back in July. Should the defenseman clear the 24-hour waiver period without being claimed, he'll likely end up on the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage.

