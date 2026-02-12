Fadani stopped eight of 10 shots in relief of Damian Clara (leg) during Italy's 5-2 loss to Sweden in Olympic round-robin play Wednesday.

Clara left the game midway through the third period with Italy down just 3-2, having stopped 46 of the 49 shots he'd faced, but Fadani wasn't able to keep his team in the game. It's not yet clear how serious the injury to Clara is, but Fadani could find himself getting the start Friday against Slovakia.