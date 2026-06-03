Daxon Rudolph: Joining Pioneers

Rudolph will be playing for the University of Denver next season, Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald reports Wednesday.

Rudolph is expected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft in June, having been ranked as the fifth-best North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. In 68 regular-season games for WHL Prince Albert this year, the 18-year-old defenseman racked up 28 goals and 50 assists before adding 27 points in 19 postseason clashes. If he can display that scoring touch with the Pioneers, he won't be long for the NCAA.