Dean Kukan: Deposits GWG against Czechia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kukan scored the game-winning goal in Switzerland's 4-3 overtime win over Czechia in Olympic round-robin play Sunday.
Kukan played the hero in Sunday's contest with his overtime goal less than two minutes into the extra period. The goal ultimately secured a second-place finish for Switzerland in Group A, which should give them a favorable matchup in bracket play. Overall, Kukan has a goal and three points in the Olympics and should continue to play top-four minutes among Swiss defensemen for the remainder of the tournament.
