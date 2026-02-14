Malgin picked up a shoulder injury in Switzerland's 5-1 loss to Canada on Friday during Olympic round-robin play, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Head coach Patrick Fisher announced that Malgin was one of three players injured in Friday's contest. The 29-year-old forward served in a top-six role for Switzerland in each of the team's first two games of Olympic action. His status will be monitored closely ahead of Sunday's win-or-go-home clash with Czechia for the last spot in the bracket for Group A.