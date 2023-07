Malgin signed a five-year contract with the ZSC Lions of Switzerland's National League on Tuesday.

Malgin accounted for 13 goals, 21 points, 112 shots on net and 68 hits over 65 games between Toronto and Colorado last season. The 26-year-old forward racked up 21 goals and 52 points in 48 contests for the ZSC Lions during the 2021-22 campaign.