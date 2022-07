Cholowski will become an unrestricted free agent after failing to receive a qualifying offer from the Kraken on Monday.

Cholowski logged just four games for Seattle after the team picked him up off the waiver wire. In those contests, the 24-year-old defenseman notched two assists, eight shots and four blocks while averaging 19;43 of ice time. If he signs with an NHL team, Cholowski can probably expect to once again split his time between the NHL and AHL, making him a low-end fantasy target.