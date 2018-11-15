Dennis Everberg: Signs with Swiss club
Everberg has signed a contract with EV Zug of Switzerland.
Everberg earned a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets in July, but he had his contract terminated after recorded just one point (an assist) over 11 games for AHL Manitoba.
