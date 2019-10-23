Dennis Seidenberg: Announces retirement
Seidenberg has retired from professional hockey, EISHockeyNews.de reports.
Seidenberg signed a contract with the Islanders in late February, but ended up never suiting up for the team. The 38-year-old blueliner will retire having racked up 44 goals and 251 points during an NHL career that spanned 15 years and six different teams.
