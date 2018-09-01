Dennis Seidenberg: Partakes in informal session with Isles
Seidenberg, who is currently an unrestricted free agent, participated in an informal skate with the Islanders on Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic New York reports.
The German spent the past two seasons with the Isles, adding five goals and 22 assists over 101 games. Given that Seidenberg is 37 years old, it's safe to deduce that he's drawing close to retirement, but his presence at the informal skate suggests that he's at least contemplating playing at least one more season. Still, there hasn't been any official word that he's signed a PTO with New York.
