Dennis Seidenberg: Released from tryout
The Islanders released Seidenberg from his professional tryout offer Wednesday, TSN reports.
The 37-year-old blueliner will likely have a tough time landing a spot with another NHL club, so he may have to head overseas in order to continue his playing career.
More News
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Signs tryout deal with Isles•
-
Dennis Seidenberg: Partakes in informal session with Isles•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Set to play in World Championship•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Taking seat in press box•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Sits once again•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: In the press box again•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...