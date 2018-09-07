Dennis Seidenberg: Signs tryout deal with Isles
Seidenberg has signed a PTO with the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Seidenberg spent last season with the Islanders, suiting up in 28 games for the team and recording five points, all assists. The 37-year-old defender has quickly gone from everyday defender to roster depth, and will only rarely see the ice if he converts this PTO into a full-time contract.
More News
