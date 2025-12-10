Brassard agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Geneve-Servette HC (Switzerland) on Wednesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Brassard hasn't played since 2022-23 when he was with the Senators, having previously announced his retirement back in June of 2024. While it's not impossible, it seems unlikely that this is an attempt to get back to the NHL, though both Gabriel Landeskog and Jonathan Toews have recently made returns from extended stints away from the game.