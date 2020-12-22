Engelland has announced his retirement from professional hockey.
Engelland played a total of 11 NHL seasons split between the Penguins, Flames and Golden Knights during his career, totaling 30 goals, 97 assists and a whopping 579 PIM in 671 appearances. Although his playing days are over, Engelland will remain in the world of professional hockey as a member of Vegas' front office staff.
