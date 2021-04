Greer, along with Mason Jobst and two draft picks, was traded to the Devils on Wednesday from the Islanders in exchange for Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac.

Greer has two points in 10 games with AHL Bridgeport this season. The 24-year-old winger will report to AHL Binghamton initially but could work his way into a depth role for the Devils, who are much thinner at forward than the Islanders.