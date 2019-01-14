Devils' Aarne Talvitie: Out for season due to knee surgery
Talvitie (knee) will undergo surgery and is out for the season, College Hockey News reports.
Talvitie injured himself in the gold-medal game of the recently completed World Junior Championship. The New Jersey sixth-rounder (2018) served as captain for the Finnish team and had a very effective tournament. His loss will also be felt by Penn State where the freshman forward was averaging nearly a point-per-game (16 points in 17 contests) for the Nittany Lions. Talvitie turns 20 years old in February.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...