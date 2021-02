Dell turned aside 37 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Seeing his first action of the season, Dell was handed a 2-0 lead early in the second period but couldn't make it hold up in the face of a Caps power play that scored three times in the game's final 27 minutes. MacKenzie Blackwood is entrenched as the Devils' No. 1 netminder, but Dell gives the team another option besides Scott Wedgewood in the No. 2 spot.