Dell made 24 saves in Thursday's 6-3 victory over Buffalo for his first win of the season.

Dell wasn't stellar in his first action in over a month and fourth appearance of 2020-21, but his teammates gave him plenty of support with three unanswered goals in the third period after Buffalo tied it with a pair of tallies in the second. With Scott Wedgewood struggling, it's possible Dell could take over as the backup to MacKenzie Blackwood moving forward. Blackwood's expected to get the start Friday against the Penguins.