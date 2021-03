Dell stopped 18 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

He held New York off the scoreboard for two periods, but the Isles finally broke through in the third while the Devils didn't score their goal until Dell was on the bench in the dying seconds of the game. The 31-year-old netminder is winless in his two starts this season, and he doesn't appear to be much of a threat to cut into MacKenzie Blackwood's workload.