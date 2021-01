Dell arrived in New Jersey on Thursday and was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Dell has arrived 10 days after being claimed off waivers from the Maple Leafs. The 31-year-old netminder will need to complete a seven-day quarantine before joining the team. MacKenzie Blackwood is also in virus protocol. Dell likely will back up Blackwood once both players join the team.