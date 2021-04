Dell played the final two periods of Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Penguins, allowing three goals on 19 shots and getting credited with the loss.

Dell held the fort to some extent after Scott Wedgewood was shelled for four goals in the first period, but New Jersey's six-goal third period actually handed the loss to Dell rather than Wedgewood. With a 1-4-0 record, 3.77 GAA and .871 save percentage, Dell carries virtually no fantasy value.