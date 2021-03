Dell will guard the home net in Tuesday's game versus the Islanders.

MacKenzie Blackwood will get some rest after four straight starts, so Dell will make his home debut for the Devils. The 31-year-old was on the wrong side of a comeback in his Devils debut Feb. 21, allowing four goals on 41 shots. The Islanders are a favorable matchup, ranking 22nd in the league with 2.67 goals per game.