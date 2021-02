Dell has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Dell was only on the protocols list while quarantining after being claimed off waivers by the Devils on Jan. 18, so he's been able to avoid the team's massive outbreak. New Jersey has shut down its training center in an attempt to quell its outbreak, so at this point it isn't clear when Dell will be able to get on the ice with his new teammates.