The Devils claimed Dell off waivers from the Maple Leafs on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

This was a wise pickup by the Devils, as they look to add depth in net after Corey Crawford abruptly retired during training camp. Dell didn't play a game for the Maple Leafs this year, but he made 33 appearances for the Sharks last season, recording a .907 save percentage, a 3.01 GAA and a 12-15-3 record. The 31-year-old will be required to quarantine once he arrives in New Jersey, so it'll be at least a week before he joins the Devils on the ice.