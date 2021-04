Dell will patrol the road crease for Thursday's game against Pittsburgh, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The 31-year-old has just six appearances this season with New Jersey, going 1-4-0 along with a 3.76 GAA and .871 save percentage over that span. Dell was handed the loss in relief against the Penguins on Tuesday, surrendering three goals on 19 shots. It will be a tough task for Dell, as the Penguins offense ranks third in the league in goals per game this season (3.39).