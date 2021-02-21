Dell will patrol the road crease in Sunday's matchup versus Washington.

Dell was claimed off waivers by the Devils on Jan. 18, and after finishing his conditioning stint with AHL Binghamton on Monday, he'll make his first start of the 2021 season. The 31-year-old was with the Sharks last season, going 12-15-3 along with a 3.01 GAA and .907 save percentage in 33 appearances. Dell will draw a tough matchup against a Washington offense that sits ninth in the league in goals per game this season (3.31). MacKenzie Blackwood will get the day off Sunday, so Scott Wedgewood will work as the No. 2 goalie for the contest.