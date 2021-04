Dell is slated to get the starting nod versus Buffalo on Thursday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Dell will be making his first appearance in the crease since March 4 against the Rangers in which conceded two goals on four shots in a relief outing. While the 31-year-old netminder gets the rare start, MacKenzie Blackwood will serve as the No. 2 option, giving Scott Wedgewood the full night off.