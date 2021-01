Dell is expected to arrive in New Jersey on Thursday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Dell was claimed off waivers Jan. 18, and Thursday will mark 10 days since that transaction. It's still unclear if he'll need more time to quarantine, but he should be ready to join the team soon. Dell could immediately serve as Scott Wedgewood's backup until MacKenzie Blackwood returns from COVID-19 protocol.