Dell stopped 24 of 28 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

New York's final two goals were scored into an empty net. Dell has started only one other game since March 4, and the rust showed as the Rangers beat him three times in the first 12 minutes. The 31-year-old did settle down after that and the Devils closed to within a goal by the third, but they weren't able to find an equalizer. Through five appearances on the year, Dell carries a rough 3.63 GAA and .875 save percentage.