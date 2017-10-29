Devils' Adam Henrique: Bags assist in win over Coyotes
Henrique collected a helper in Saturday's win over the Coyotes.
That's points in back-to-back games for the second-line center, who is having a strong start to the season, Henrique has never been an elite point producer, but his three goals and five assists through 10 contests showcases his consistency. The 27-year-old is looking lethal on the first power-play unit and can be rolled out with confidence right now.
