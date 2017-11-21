Devils' Adam Henrique: Leads club to overtime win

Henrique registered a goal and two assists during Monday's 4-3 overtime win against Minnesota.

This was the veteran center's first multi-point showing since Oct. 11, and he also had just one assist through his previous nine contests, so this was a welcomed outburst. While Henrique now has a respectable four goals and 12 points through 20 games for the season, he's also been skating on the fourth line of late. As a result, it's probably best to leave him to deep fantasy settings until he's promoted up the depth chart.