Devils' Adam Henrique: Providing early returns

Henrique opened the scoring for the Devils in their 3-2 road win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Associated with New Jersey ever since it drafted him with a 2008 third-round (21st overall) pick, Henrique is on fire in this early stage of the 2017-18 campaign. He's averaging a point per contest with his total comprised of two goals and three helpers. Not only that, but he's contributing offensively on the power play (one goal) and in shorthanded situations (two assists). Make sure he's active in all formats.