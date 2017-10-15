Devils' Adam Henrique: Providing early returns
Henrique opened the scoring for the Devils in their 3-2 road win over the Rangers on Saturday.
Associated with New Jersey ever since it drafted him with a 2008 third-round (21st overall) pick, Henrique is on fire in this early stage of the 2017-18 campaign. He's averaging a point per contest with his total comprised of two goals and three helpers. Not only that, but he's contributing offensively on the power play (one goal) and in shorthanded situations (two assists). Make sure he's active in all formats.
More News
-
Devils' Adam Henrique: Scores lone tally against Isles•
-
Devils' Adam Henrique: Strikes twice in win over Flyers•
-
Devils' Adam Henrique: Nets 16th goal of season in OT loss•
-
Devils' Adam Henrique: One point in past nine•
-
Devils' Adam Henrique: Back on scoresheet with two-point night•
-
Devils' Adam Henrique: Two points in win over Flyers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...