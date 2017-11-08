Devils' Adam Henrique: Slump continues with minus-2 showing
Henrique led his team's forwards with 20:07 of ice time, but finished with just one shot and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.
The slumping Henrique's been held without a point in his past four games while posting a minus-5 rating over that span. He's scored between 40 and 50 points in each of the past four seasons and appears destined to finish in that range once again despite offensive upgrades around him.
