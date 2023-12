Schmid was reassigned to AHL Utica on Thursday.

Schmid will need a reset in the AHL after going 5-7-1 with a 3.25 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 15 NHL appearances this season. Schmid was pulled in his last start after giving up two goals on six shots in the first five minutes of the opening period. The Devils will roll with Vitek Vanecek and Nico Daws between the pipes at this time.