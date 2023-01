Schmid was reassigned to AHL Utica on Friday.

Schmid was recalled on an emergency basis Thursday and got the start as expected starter Mackenzie Blackwood injured his hand during Wednesday's morning practice. Schmid was less than stellar, giving up four goals on 18 shots in a 5-3 loss to St. Louis. Schmid is 5-4-0 with a 2.24 GAA and a .919 save percentage, but he has dropped his last four decisions.