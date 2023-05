Schmid stopped 31 shots in Monday's 4-0 series-clinching win over the Rangers.

Following a down performance in Game 6, Schmid returned to form in Game 7, stopping all 31 shots he faced to record his second shutout of the postseason to help the Devils advance to the second round. The 22-year-old Schmid finished the series 4-1-0 with a stellar .951 save percentage. He'll look to keep rolling in the second round when New Jersey takes on Carolina.